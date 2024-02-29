Kemp just needed time to adapt to the new MK Way

Dan Kemp

After taking time to settle into the MK Dons system, Dan Kemp is now showing his potential according to Mike Williamson.

The 25-year-old was hot property in the first-half of the season while out on loan at Swindon Town, but after scoring one goal in his first seven appearances for the club, burst into life on his return to the County Ground with a stand-out performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since then, he found the back of the net against Wrexham and Newport County, and visibly looks more in-tune with his Dons team-mates around him.

"It takes a while for people to get used to how we play, and I think it took Kempy a little while," said Alex Gilbey on Saturday. "But in the last few weeks he's been brilliant."

Head coach Williamson admitted while he was a more prolific goal-scorer during his time with Swindon, Kemp is being asked to do a different job back at his parent club, but the more he understands his new role, the more opportunities he will get in front of goal.

He said: "He had more freedom at Swindon, and we try and give him as much freedom as we can but we have a structure which we believe is the strength of the club. He understands that, has taken it on and has confidence in everyone around him to get him the ball.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Sometimes, when he occupies a space, he occupies players as well. Especially now, players fear him, and know if he's in space he's dangerous, so they have to do something about him, and that stretches the team, and gives others the chance to hurt teams as well."

He continued: "With Kempy, his ceiling is so high because of his work ethic and his honesty. No-one questions his ability and technically how good he is. He will go through peaks and troughs, but because he is so hard-working, he will always gravitate towards the top end of the metrics. He is a pleasure to work with.