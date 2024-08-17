Late goals see Dons slump to third straight defeat at start of season

MK Dons match report | JPI

League Two: Colchester United 2-0 MK Dons

Two late goals from Colchester United ensured MK Dons suffered their third defeat in a row at the start of the season, going down 2-0 at the JobServe Community Stadium.

After a pretty even opening half, Dons came closest to opening the scoring when Callum Hendry saw a shot saved from close range, and Alex Gilbey hit the post. But with three minutes to go, substitute Arthur Read broke 40 yards to poke past McGill, before ex-Dons loanee Jack Payne added a second in stoppage time.

It means Dons have won just one of their last eight competitive games, and leaves Dons in the bottom two in the early league standings.

With something of an injury crisis over the week at Stadium MK, Dons were without five players heading to Essex. Nico Lawrence had a knee operation in the week which ruled him out, while Liam Kelly, Matt Dennis, Jonathan Leko and Laurence Maguire were also out.

It meant Tom Carroll and Dean Lewington came into the side as Mike Williamson made two changes to the side from last Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Bradford City.

Stephen Wearne came into the game having missed a handful of great chances in the opening two games, but within two minutes had another to his collection when he was put through on goal by Alex Gilbey, but after rounding keeper Matt Macey, was forced wide and Tom Carroll spiked his effort over the bar.

Having made a hash of the start a week earlier, the opening 20 minutes was a vast improvement for Williamson's men but chances were hard to orchestrate. Two set-piece routines were cleverly worked but never tested Macey, who kept his powder dry for the most part.

As Colchester rode out the early going, they came back into the affair and began to create a spell of pressure of their own, but aside from a couple of half-chances for ex-Dons loanee Jack Payne, did little to really give Tom McGill much to sweat about.

Dons began the second-half brightly, and should have been ahead 12 minutes after the restart but for a brilliant stop by Matt Macey to deny Hendry's close range effort.

The visitors looked like the team in the ascendency, bringing on Ellis Harrison and Connor Evans for his Dons debut. They continued to force the issue and should have been in front when Wearne's saved strike fell to Gilbey, but the former Colchester man's rebound effort came back off the frame with 12 minutes to go.

That chance though Dons would rue as Colchester opened the scoring three minutes later. Harrison was too hasty in putting the ball into the penalty area and it allowed Colchester to counter, with Arthur Read breaking more than half the pitch to poke past McGill's despairing dive.

Evans would direct a stoppage time header past the post before Payne would get two bites of the cherry in the fourth minute of time added on, looping the ball over McGill's head to secure the points.

Referee: Jacob Miles

Attendance: 4,521 (494)

Colchester United: Macey, Iandolo, Flanagan, Bishop (Read 62), Tovide (Oni 85), Payne, Gordon (Edwards 70), Hopper, Egbo (Anderson 70), Hunt, Woodyard

Subs not used: Smith, Kelleher, Ihionvien

MK Dons: McGill, Lewington, Tucker, Sherring, Nemane (Evans 65), Tomlinson, Carroll, Offord (Leigh 84), Gilbey, Wearne, Hendry (Harrison 65)

Subs not used: Harness, Williams, Singh-Hurditt, Tripp

Booked: Payne, Tucker, Flanagan, Gilbey, Tovide