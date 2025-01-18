Leaders Walsall pile more misery on MK Dons with comfortable victory

MK Dons were beaten by Wealdstone in their opening pre-season match | national world

League Two: Walsall 4-2 MK Dons

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

League Two leaders Walsall piled more misery on MK Dons on Saturday as they claimed a comfortable 4-2 win at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.

The visitors had looked good value for their lead when Scott Hogan fired in after 14 minutes, but Dons’ inability to deal with set-pieces all afternoon would be their undoing. Keeper Tom McGill dropped a cross for defender David Okagbue to roll in the equaliser on 32 minutes, and barely had the second-half started, Liam Gordon fired the leaders in front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Williams would once again punish Dons as they struggled to deal with a corner, before playing out from the back gifted Albert Adomah Walsall’s fourth nine minutes from time.

Kane Thompson-Sommers got a consolation with five minutes to go, but while Walsall won their ninth in a row, Dons have now lost five of their last seven to remain 12th.

The two permanent signings through the door this month went straight into the side for Scott Lindsey with Dan Crowley and Jay Williams handed their first starts in midfield. Scott Hogan too came into the side, with Ellis Harrison, Joe White and Callum Hendry dropping to the bench. Tommi O'Reilly, who signed on loan from Aston Villa, was amongst the substitutes.

The Saddlers had won eight on the spin prior to kick-off, culminating in their 12-point lead at the top of League Two, while Dons' patchy form had seen them win just once in six heading into the game at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after 14 minutes, the form-book was out the window when Scott Hogan fired in his fourth goal of the season. Played in over the top by Aaron Nemane, the striker raced clear of the Walsall defence, cutting back onto his right-foot to bury the ball past keeper Tommy Simkin.

Walsall, until that point, had barely threatened Tom McGill's goal, with half-chances at best sailing into the travelling fans behind the goal. Jamille Matt, Albert Adomah and Jamie Jellis all saw efforts fly harmlessly off-target as they sought an equaliser.

But rather than a well-worked effort, the hosts drew level on 32 minutes when Taylor Allen's corner was spilled by McGill, and the loose ball seemed to bounce off defender David Okagbue and over the line.

It threatened to swing the tide of the game towards the home side, which until that point had been a pretty well-balanced affair. Debutants Dan Crowley and Jay Williams were playing key roles in the Dons side, with Crowley in particular looking effortless on the ball as he looked to take players on, while Williams provided a strong physical threat, resulting in a first-half booking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while Dons may have felt pretty confident going in at the break, that was shattered 26 seconds after the restart when Aaron Nemane got caught underneath an early cross to the far post, allowing Liam Gordon to lash home a rare goal to give the home side the lead.

It sparked a poor half from a Dons perspective as the league leaders tightened their grip on the game. Set-pieces proved to be Dons Achilles' heel all afternoon, and they rode their luck on a couple of occasions, not least when Luke Offord denied Jellis' effort on the line, but the Saddlers had the game wrapped up on 66 minutes.

Yet another routine ball into the box was not dealt with by Dons, and Harry Williams was able to peel away on the right and smash in the third.

Barely able to get their feet under the table in the second-half, Dons were given a few scares when they tried to play out from the back, and were made to pay with a needless fourth goal nine minutes from time, when McGill's pass played substitute Kane Thompson-Sommers into trouble on the edge of the box, allowing veteran striker Albert Adomah to chip in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thompson-Sommers would make amends three minutes later when he rifled home from the edge of the box to reduce the arrears to 4-2 but it was mere consolation.

Referee: Scott Oldham

Attendance: 6,144 (733)

Walsall: Simkin, Barrett, L Gordon, MeEntee (Lakin 74), Matt (J Gordon 78), Allen, Jellis, H Williams, Stirk, Okagbue, Adomah

Subs not used: Hornby, Comley, Asiimwe, Weir, Johnson

MK Dons: McGill, Lawrence, Offord, Sherring, Nemane, Tomlinson (Harrison 74), J Williams (Thompson-Sommers 59), Kelly (White 66), Crowley, Gilbey, Hogan (Hendry 74)

Subs: MacGillivray, O'Reilly, Lemonheigh-Evans

Booked: J Williams, Barrett, Okagbue, Gordon, Offord