Walsall 4-2 MK Dons - Dons well beaten by league leaders

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 18th Jan 2025, 13:35 BST
Updated 18th Jan 2025, 16:52 BST
MK Dons take on league leaders Walsall at the Poundand Bescot Stadium this afternoon.

Walsall vs MK Dons - LIVE

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:51 BST

FULL TIME: Walsall 4-2 MK Dons

That’s a real eye opener, and it shows how far away they are from where they want to be.

A second-half humbling by the runaway leaders, Dons just not as good as the Saddlers who made them pay.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:41 BST

85 mins: GOAL - Thompson-Sommers with a consolation

First good move of the half for Dons, Nemane breaks down the right flank, his cross is cleared only as far as KTS who lashes it home

4-2

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:38 BST

81 mins: GOAL - Disaster at the back

Dear oh dear. Times and places to play out, and that was not it.

McGill’s pass to KTS was short, Adomah nips in and has the simplest of finishes to beat McGill.

4-1

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:36 BST

79 mins: Booked

Offord booked for a foul on the right-hand touchline

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:33 BST

74 mins: Gordon nearly gets a second

Cracking run from the wing-back, he takes aim but it’s saved by McGill before the flag goes up on Adomah.

Changes for both sides as McEntee is replaced by Lakin for the hosts, while Hendry and Harrison replace Tomlinson and Hogan

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:26 BST

66 mins: Another change

Joe White replaces Liam Kelly

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:23 BST

66 mins: GOAL - Walsall get a third

Shock - Dons can’t deal with a set-piece.

Corner comes into the mix, Dons can only half-clear it, Harry Williams peels away to the right, gets the pass and lashes it into the net.

3-1

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:21 BST

Today's attendance

Attendance: 6,144 (733)

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:20 BST

64 mins: Set-piece again

Yet again, a set-piece is problematic for Dons, Walsall’s corner comes out to Stirk who fires over from the edge of the box

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:16 BST

59 mins: First change

Jay Williams comes off, replaced by Kane Thompson-Sommers

Williams has not played a lot this season, was probably always likely to come off on the hour mark

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:14 BST

58 mins: Booked

Gordon into the book for a foul on Lawrence on half-way

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:14 BST

57 mins: Over the bar

Another set-piece causes Dons issues, Adomah is lurking at the far post but he whips his volley over the bar

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:11 BST

54 mins: Offord off the line

Jellis doesn’t know how that one has stayed out but another corner causes Dons issues, he takes aim and it looks for all the world like it will be 3-1, but Offord traps it on the line and Dons get away with it.

It’s all Walsall at the moment as they seek a third

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:07 BST

50 mins: Tomlinson well wide

Kelly’s free-kick is easily dealt with but it’s only as far Tomlinson on the edge of the box, but his shot is harmlessly wide

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:05 BST

49 mins: Booking

Goal-scorer Okagbue into the book for a foul on Tomlinson

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:04 BSTUpdated 16:07 BST

46 mins: GOAL - Walsall in the lead

What an awful start to the half - 26 seconds it took Walsall to take the lead after kick-off.

Cross comes in from the right, Nemane gets caught underneath it, he falls as he tries to clear at the second attempt and Liam Gordon lashes it home from eight yards.

2-1 Walsall

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:01 BST

Second-half

Walsall get the game back underway

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 15:57 BST

Elsewhere in League Two

