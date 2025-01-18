Walsall 4-2 MK Dons - Dons well beaten by league leaders
Get the latest from the game.
Walsall vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME: Walsall 4-2 MK Dons
That’s a real eye opener, and it shows how far away they are from where they want to be.
A second-half humbling by the runaway leaders, Dons just not as good as the Saddlers who made them pay.
85 mins: GOAL - Thompson-Sommers with a consolation
First good move of the half for Dons, Nemane breaks down the right flank, his cross is cleared only as far as KTS who lashes it home
4-2
81 mins: GOAL - Disaster at the back
Dear oh dear. Times and places to play out, and that was not it.
McGill’s pass to KTS was short, Adomah nips in and has the simplest of finishes to beat McGill.
4-1
79 mins: Booked
Offord booked for a foul on the right-hand touchline
74 mins: Gordon nearly gets a second
Cracking run from the wing-back, he takes aim but it’s saved by McGill before the flag goes up on Adomah.
Changes for both sides as McEntee is replaced by Lakin for the hosts, while Hendry and Harrison replace Tomlinson and Hogan
66 mins: Another change
Joe White replaces Liam Kelly
66 mins: GOAL - Walsall get a third
Shock - Dons can’t deal with a set-piece.
Corner comes into the mix, Dons can only half-clear it, Harry Williams peels away to the right, gets the pass and lashes it into the net.
3-1
Today's attendance
Attendance: 6,144 (733)
64 mins: Set-piece again
Yet again, a set-piece is problematic for Dons, Walsall’s corner comes out to Stirk who fires over from the edge of the box
59 mins: First change
Jay Williams comes off, replaced by Kane Thompson-Sommers
Williams has not played a lot this season, was probably always likely to come off on the hour mark
58 mins: Booked
Gordon into the book for a foul on Lawrence on half-way
57 mins: Over the bar
Another set-piece causes Dons issues, Adomah is lurking at the far post but he whips his volley over the bar
54 mins: Offord off the line
Jellis doesn’t know how that one has stayed out but another corner causes Dons issues, he takes aim and it looks for all the world like it will be 3-1, but Offord traps it on the line and Dons get away with it.
It’s all Walsall at the moment as they seek a third
50 mins: Tomlinson well wide
Kelly’s free-kick is easily dealt with but it’s only as far Tomlinson on the edge of the box, but his shot is harmlessly wide
49 mins: Booking
Goal-scorer Okagbue into the book for a foul on Tomlinson
46 mins: GOAL - Walsall in the lead
What an awful start to the half - 26 seconds it took Walsall to take the lead after kick-off.
Cross comes in from the right, Nemane gets caught underneath it, he falls as he tries to clear at the second attempt and Liam Gordon lashes it home from eight yards.
2-1 Walsall
Second-half
Walsall get the game back underway
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.