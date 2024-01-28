League position still does not reflect Dons' worth this season

Joe Tomlinson

Joe Tomlinson thinks MK Dons are getting closer to where they should be in the League Two fight after the 2-1 win over Gillingham.

Picking up 21 points from a possible 27, Dons have moved up to sixth spot in the table, now four points from the automatic promotion fight, and six points clear of AFC Wimbledon in the first spot outside the play-offs.

Tomlinson admitted their win over Gillingham was not Dons at their very best on Saturday, needing two late goals to see off Stephen Clemence's side at Stadium MK, but the win was the most important thing in getting them where they expect to be this season.

"We've come a long way under the gaffer, but at the same time, we know how good we were and where we should be," he said. "We're playing now at the level we should be, we're not where we should be in the table but we're just looking at the next game, and that's Barrow next week.

"The gaffer has given everyone a sense of freedom and it's been really helpful for me. I'm still not at my top level, I've got a lot to improve but I'm working on that, and we're winning games so that's the main thing."

He continued: "(Gillingham) came here with a game plan and stuck to it. We had to show a different side to ourselves, and grind it out. In the first-half, we were figuring them out, working out how to hurt them and we came out in the second-half a lot better.

