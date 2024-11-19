League Two rival boss claims training ground in haunted

Ian Holloway | Getty Images

“There’s a graveyard somewhere near. I’m not joking”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swindon Town boss Ian Holloway believes the team’s training ground is haunted and is ready to call in a cleanser in a bid to change the team’s fortunes.

Holloway, who took over at the County Ground a few weeks ago, is yet to lead the team to league victory. Last week, they were ahead after 17 seconds against MK Dons before losing 3-1 at Stadium MK, following it up with a 2-2 draw away at Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the draw in Lancashire, nearly three weeks after Halloween, Holloway said he is keen to try something to change his side’s fortunes.

"I'm absolutely devastated so I'm going to try and cleanse the training ground area because people are telling me it's haunted,” Holloway told BBC Radio Wiltshire. “There's a graveyard somewhere near. Honestly, I'm not joking.

“I think our training ground is very close to an ancient burial site so I'm going to get my wife to come up and say sorry to all these people and hopefully we'll have a bit more luck.

“I'm going to get my wife to come up with her sage. I've done the Glastonbury stuff and the hail and welcome - great if you believe it. Do I? Really I'm not sure but I'm going to get it just to help because there's some strange things happening.”