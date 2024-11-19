League Two rival boss claims training ground in haunted
Swindon Town boss Ian Holloway believes the team’s training ground is haunted and is ready to call in a cleanser in a bid to change the team’s fortunes.
Holloway, who took over at the County Ground a few weeks ago, is yet to lead the team to league victory. Last week, they were ahead after 17 seconds against MK Dons before losing 3-1 at Stadium MK, following it up with a 2-2 draw away at Accrington Stanley on Saturday.
Speaking after the draw in Lancashire, nearly three weeks after Halloween, Holloway said he is keen to try something to change his side’s fortunes.
"I'm absolutely devastated so I'm going to try and cleanse the training ground area because people are telling me it's haunted,” Holloway told BBC Radio Wiltshire. “There's a graveyard somewhere near. Honestly, I'm not joking.
“I think our training ground is very close to an ancient burial site so I'm going to get my wife to come up and say sorry to all these people and hopefully we'll have a bit more luck.
“I'm going to get my wife to come up with her sage. I've done the Glastonbury stuff and the hail and welcome - great if you believe it. Do I? Really I'm not sure but I'm going to get it just to help because there's some strange things happening.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.