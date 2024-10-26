Lindsey pleased with Dons' aggressive turnaround in Grimsby win

Scott Lindsey | Jane Russell

MK Dons head coach Scott Lindsey spoke after his side’s 3-1 win over Grimsby Town

Scott Lindsey was impressed with his side’s ruthless aggression as they turned around a 1-0 half-time deficit to beat Grimsby 3-1 at Blundell Park on Saturday.

Trailing to Danny Rose’s well-worked goal from a set-piece after 16 minutes, Dons looked distinctly second-best in north Lincolnshire heading in at the break. But two goals in the opening seven minutes of the half from Alex Gilbey - celebrating the birth of his second daughter earlier this week - and Scott Hogan turned the game on its head before Connor Lemonheigh-Evans wrapped up the win in stoppage time.

Winning three in a row for the first time since December, it was also Dons’ first win over Grimsby Town since their famous Johnstone’s Paint Trophy win in 2008 too, lifting the side to within a point of the play-off spots.

“I want the team to become winners, I really need it,” said Lindsey afterwards. “We have to have an aggressive and winning mentality. We can't just pass it and don't get enough points, we have to win. We want the ball, but we have to have an aggressive streak too.

“I knew what I was going to say at half-time about 25 minutes in. I felt we were playing a lot of football in front of them but not in behind. We had some good runs in behind but we turned them down too many times. We don't want to be direct but if we can make one pass to kill their defensive line we have to do it.

“I tweaked a few things, and whilst we didn't play a lot of passes in the second-half, we were more aggressive with how we played.”

Winning three games in a week and into ninth spot in League Two, Lindsey added: “That was the aim - we wanted maximum points and that's what we got. The players hve been outstanding, worked extremely hard, took a lot of information on and executed it really well so I can't ask for more.

“We weren't sure the last time we won a game from being behind, so it goes to show the character is getting to where I want it to be.”