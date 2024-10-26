Second-half fightback secures third win in a row for MK Dons

MK Dons match report | JPI

League Two: Grimsby Town 1-3 MK Dons

Dons mounted a second-half fightback to come from behind to beat Grimsby Town for the first time since 2008 on Saturday, winning 3-1 at Blundell Park.

Scott Lindsey’s side looked tired and off-colour in the opening half-hour, and trailed to Danny Rose’s 16th minute goal to give the Mariners the lead. But as poor as they were in the first-half, Dons emerged a different beast in the second, and two quick-fire goals from Alex Gilbey and Scott Hogan reversed things by the 52nd minute, before the relentless Connor Lemonheigh-Evans netted in stoppage time to make sure.

It is the first time Dons have won three in a row since December, moving them to within a point of the play-off spots and into ninth.

After back-to-back games for the first time in ten weeks, Nico Lawrence was unable to make it three games in a row when Dons took to the field at Grimsby, instead Scott Lindsey welcomed back Sam Sherring to make his first league appearance since August. Tommy Leigh also returned from illness to slot in behind striker Scott Hogan ahead of Joe White, who dropped onto the bench. There was also a surprise inclusion for Kane Thompson-Sommers, who was included for only the second time since he signed from Halifax Town on deadline day.

Whil Dons were eager to make it three wins in a row for the first time since December, Grimsby were keen to end their three-match losing streak at Blundell Park. Wins in five of their last seven in all competitions though gave the Mariners food for thought, and they simply overran Dons in the opening half-an-hour.

While Lindsey prides himself on his side out-working the opposition, Dons struggled with the frenetic pace at which Grimsby started the game, and were distinctly best in the opening stages. Offering up chances for the hosts with a string of silly free-kicks, it wsa a Denver Hume set-piece which eventually led to Dons' downfall on 16 minutes as Danny Rose slid the home side in front.

It could and should have been more when Justin Obikwu outmuscled returning Sherring only to fire wide, before the striker then had a free header which he tamely nodded into the arms of Tom McGill.

Unable to get a footing in the game, Dons were given a huge scare when McGill's pass to Connor Lemonheigh-Evans was telegraphed, and George McEachran - brother of former Dons midfielder Josh - was faced with a simple finish but he fired over the bar from the edge of the box on the half-hour.

It was enough of a wake-up call for Dons as they started to find their feet in Cleethorpes. Joe Tomlinson fizzed an effort just wide and out of reach of Scott Hogan, while Aaron Nemane and Tommy Leigh both saw goal-bound efforts blocked before the break.

But as bad as they were in the opening half-an-hour, Dons emerged in the second-half a different entity and turned the game on it's head. Surviving a Luca Barrington one-on-one at the very start of the half, which McGill did brilliantly to deny, Dons struck twice in seven minutes to give them an unexpected lead.

First, Alex Gilbey headed in Leigh's cross to mark the birth of his second daughter earlier this week and to make it two goals in as many games for the skipper to draw level, before Scott Hogan, who managed to hit the post moments after the opener, then prodded home Aaron Nemane's cross to give the visitors the lead.

Grimsby, who had lost each of their last three at home prior to kick-off, noticably deflated after Hogan's goal, and struggled to cause the same threats they did in the first-half which put Dons so under pressure. Obikwu, who was the biggest thorn in Dons' side, ran out of steam, while Rose too could not get into the game as Dons' midfield began to run the show, thanks in no large part to Connor Lemonheigh-Evans who relentlessly covered every blade of Blundell Park grass.

While the game degraded a little in the closing stages, with booking handed out like trick or treat sweets in stoppage time, Lemonheigh-Evans rifled home in the fifth minute of time added on to see out the game in style.

Referee: Scott Oldham

Attendance: 5,853 (303)

Grimsby Town: Smith, Hume, McJannet, Tharme, Rodgers (Svanthorsson 89), Warren, Khouri, McEachran (Ainley 57), Barrington (Luker 57), Rose (Gardner 89), Obikwu (Wilson 77)

Subs not used: Auton, Cass

MK Dons: McGill, Sherring, Maguire, Offord, Tomlinson, Nemane, Kelly (Williams 80), Lemonheigh-Evans, Leigh (Thompson-Sommers 73), Gilbey, Hogan (Harrison 73)

Subs not used: MacGillivray, Lewington, Tucker, White

Booked: Gilbey, Warren, Lemonheigh-Evans, Hume, Harrison