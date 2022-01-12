Lure of the Championship was too much for Fisher to turn down

Andrew Fisher left Dons on Tuesday for Swansea City

Former Dons goalkeeper Andrew Fisher paid tribute to MK Dons after signing for Swansea City on Tuesday, but admitted the lure of Championship was too much to turn down.

The 23-year-old stopper reunited with former boss Russell Martin in Wales, signing for him for a third time after initially joining Dons on loan in January 2020, then making the switch from Blackburn Rovers permanent that summer.

Read More Fisher sold to Swansea for undisclosed fee

Fisher made 64 appearances for Dons before signing a four-and-a-half year deal at the Liberty Stadium.

Taking to Instagram following his move, Fisher wrote: “I just want to thank everyone involved at MK Dons for the support they’ve given me since the day I joined. I’ve loved every single minute of my time at Stadium MK, but the opportunity to play Championship football is one I had to explore.