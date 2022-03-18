Mason ‘learnt a lot about himself’ during his time away from football

Brandon Mason has signed a short-term deal with MK Dons. He has been out of the game since his release from Coventry City at the end of last season

Brandon Mason said spending nine months out of the game has made him hungrier than ever to succeed in football.

The 24-year-old has been out of the game since he was released by Coventry City at the end of last season, having spent three years at the club.

He signed a short-term deal with MK Dons today (Friday) for the remainder of the season, but had been at the club previously to maintain fitness and with a view to a potential move.

After returning to a footballing environment during his few days at Dons, Mason said he feels reinvigorated and ready to make an impression at his new club.

He said: “During my time out of the game, I have learnt a lot about myself and how I can improve. It has put me in better stead because I have been able to work on certain areas of my game, which I’m ready to express when I get the opportunity on the pitch.”

“I know the guys from having a few days training here and there is definitely a positive atmosphere as well as a strong team cohesion and togetherness. After coming into the dressing room, I instantly knew that this was somewhere I wanted to be.”

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said: “We are delighted to welcome Brandon to the club for the remainder of the season, as we look to ensure we give ourselves the very best opportunity of achieving our targets.

“Brandon trained with us for a short period earlier this season and showed excellent professionalism and commitment to become part of our squad.