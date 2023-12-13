Midfielder in line to make his Dons return this weekend against Forest Green

The midfielder could return to action for MK Dons after several weeks out

Ethan Robson has been out for seven weeks

Ethan Robson could make his return to action for MK Dons this Saturday after missing the last seven weeks through injury.

The 27-year-old has been out since the 3-2 win over Swindon at the end of October, but the break in games has come as a blessing for the midfielder, who has returned to full training again.

His potential return comes at a good time for Dons, with MJ Williams suspended for Saturday’s game against Forest Green Rovers at Stadium MK.

There has also been positive news with regards to Dons’ other injury issues, with long term absentees Ash Hunter and Nathan Harness edging closer to training returns, while defender Jack Tucker’s ankle injury is also progressing.

Confirming the updates, Mike Williamson said: "Ethan has had a week or so of training now, which is good. Nathan has integrated back into the squad, and Ash is back doing some running as well.