Midfielder’s return to Dons’ starting line-up splits opinion

While Oxford manager Karl Robinson called for him to get sent off on Saturday, Dons head coach Liam Manning praised midfielder Josh McEachran.

Making his first start since the opening day of the season, McEachran gave Dons control and composure in the centre of the park, something they have lacked consistently since he limped out against Cambridge back in July.

The 29-year-old made his initial return from injury against Bolton Wanderers last week, coming on for the final 23 minutes but his first start came at the Kassam Stadium where he played for 67 minutes before being replaced by Bradley Johnson.

And it was an eventful performance too. Immediately taking control of the centre of the part for the visitors, McEachran’s eye for a pass, and ability to break up play gave Dons more of a foothold in the game.

But that break up of play resulted in him going into the referee’s book in the second half, and he was perhaps lucky not to receive a second booking when he kicked a loose ball further into the stands when it had already gone out of play. He was withdrawn a few minutes later.

It prompted Robinson to blast referee Andrew Kitchen for allowing McEachran to stay on the pitch, while Manning was delighted with the midfielder’s return.

He said: “Josh is massive for us in terms of his composure and character, quality, experience, understanding of the game.

“Having him back is huge for the group. It was a solid return, good for the group and it will be really beneficial having him back.

