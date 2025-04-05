Live

MK Dons 0-3 Barrow - Another miserable defeat for MK Dons

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 5th Apr 2025, 13:14 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2025, 16:58 BST
JPI
MK Dons have just six games left this season, and three more at home.

Today, they take on Barrow at Stadium MK.

Get the latest from the game.

MK Dons vs Barrow - LIVE

16:58 BST

Full-time: MK Dons 0-3 Barrow

When you think it can’t get worse, somehow it does.

Hit twice on the counter-attack in the second-half, barely troubling the keeper at the other end.

Just... just awful.

16:51 BST

93 mins: GOAL - Barrow score again

A counter-attack again, Whitfield looked to pick out Newby, but the ball is lifted back to Whitfield again to cross it, Smith has an easy tap in to make it 3-0

16:47 BST

Stoppage time

Nine minutes to go

16:46 BST

89 mins: Booked

Leko jumps out of the way of a challenge, goes into the book for diving

16:41 BST

83 mins: Close

Could’ve been 3-0, Jackson breaks clear over half-way, tight-ish angle but he fires just wide.

Now we’re getting a referee substitution, Jamie O’Connor is going to be replaced by Paul Lister-Flynn

16:38 BST

81 mins: Chance

Good move from Dons in fairness, Leko picks out Lemonheigh-Evans, who squares to Orsi, he’s onside but under pressure and tamely fires at Stanway

16:34 BST

77 mins: Sub

Leko replaces O’Reilly, who has just gone into the book

16:26 BST

68 mins: Changes

Joe Tomlinson makes way for Aaron Nemane

Danilo Orsi replaces Kane Thompson-Sommers

Barrow make four changes:

Fletcher off, Whitfield on

Foley off, Barnes on

Mahoney off, Smith on

Acquah on, Pressley off

16:22 BST

64 mins: How?

Great ball towards Gilbey, he takes it under control but Stanway puts him off, it bobbles towards goal but Stanway recovers before the skipper can put it over the line

16:18 BST

61 mins: Wide

Free kick comes in from Crowley, Maguire can’t get to it, it falls to Hogan who volleys it well wide

16:15 BST

59 mins: Booked

Offord into the book for a foul on Fletcher

16:15 BST

57 mins: GOAL - Pressley has his second

Mahoney bends his run perfectly to stay onside, Sanders has to go to him, but Pressley is left free in the middle, he takes it 30 yards to fire in his second past Trueman.

2-0 Barrow

16:11 BST

54 mins: Crowley starts brightly

The ex-Notts County man has made a good start to this second-half, dragging the side 40 yards up the field with a virtuoso run, before sliding Lemonheigh-Evans in, but Stanway just gets there first

16:10 BST

53 mins: Close

O’Reilly is warned off a short corner, Tomlinson’s low scuffer causes problems, Offord hooks it over his shoulder but Maguire can’t convert at the far post

16:09 BST

52 mins: Long delay

Lost about four minutes there for an injury to Pressley, who looks like he’s going to continue.

Dons get the game back underway, Canavan heads overs

16:02 BST

Second-half

Dons get the game back underway

15:48 BST

Half-time: MK Dons 0-1 Barrow

They’ve had the better of the chances, their heads haven’t dropped after going a goal down, but MK Dons are trailing at the break here.

Aaron Pressley’s goal on 16 minutes the difference, Barrow’s first chance of the game out of relatively nothing too.

15:45 BST

Stoppage time

Two minutes to be added

