MK Dons 0-3 Barrow - Another miserable defeat for MK Dons
Full-time: MK Dons 0-3 Barrow
When you think it can’t get worse, somehow it does.
Hit twice on the counter-attack in the second-half, barely troubling the keeper at the other end.
Just... just awful.
93 mins: GOAL - Barrow score again
A counter-attack again, Whitfield looked to pick out Newby, but the ball is lifted back to Whitfield again to cross it, Smith has an easy tap in to make it 3-0
Stoppage time
Nine minutes to go
89 mins: Booked
Leko jumps out of the way of a challenge, goes into the book for diving
83 mins: Close
Could’ve been 3-0, Jackson breaks clear over half-way, tight-ish angle but he fires just wide.
Now we’re getting a referee substitution, Jamie O’Connor is going to be replaced by Paul Lister-Flynn
81 mins: Chance
Good move from Dons in fairness, Leko picks out Lemonheigh-Evans, who squares to Orsi, he’s onside but under pressure and tamely fires at Stanway
77 mins: Sub
Leko replaces O’Reilly, who has just gone into the book
68 mins: Changes
Joe Tomlinson makes way for Aaron Nemane
Danilo Orsi replaces Kane Thompson-Sommers
Barrow make four changes:
Fletcher off, Whitfield on
Foley off, Barnes on
Mahoney off, Smith on
Acquah on, Pressley off
64 mins: How?
Great ball towards Gilbey, he takes it under control but Stanway puts him off, it bobbles towards goal but Stanway recovers before the skipper can put it over the line
61 mins: Wide
Free kick comes in from Crowley, Maguire can’t get to it, it falls to Hogan who volleys it well wide
59 mins: Booked
Offord into the book for a foul on Fletcher
57 mins: GOAL - Pressley has his second
Mahoney bends his run perfectly to stay onside, Sanders has to go to him, but Pressley is left free in the middle, he takes it 30 yards to fire in his second past Trueman.
2-0 Barrow
54 mins: Crowley starts brightly
The ex-Notts County man has made a good start to this second-half, dragging the side 40 yards up the field with a virtuoso run, before sliding Lemonheigh-Evans in, but Stanway just gets there first
53 mins: Close
O’Reilly is warned off a short corner, Tomlinson’s low scuffer causes problems, Offord hooks it over his shoulder but Maguire can’t convert at the far post
52 mins: Long delay
Lost about four minutes there for an injury to Pressley, who looks like he’s going to continue.
Dons get the game back underway, Canavan heads overs
Second-half
Dons get the game back underway
Half-time: MK Dons 0-1 Barrow
They’ve had the better of the chances, their heads haven’t dropped after going a goal down, but MK Dons are trailing at the break here.
Aaron Pressley’s goal on 16 minutes the difference, Barrow’s first chance of the game out of relatively nothing too.
Stoppage time
Two minutes to be added
