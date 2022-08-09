MK Dons 1-0 Sutton United - Grant fires Dons into second round

MK Dons take on Sutton United in the Carabao Cup at Stadium MK
MK Dons 1-0 Sutton United - LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 09 August, 2022, 21:41
FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-0 Sutton United
Dons safely into the next round, some decent chances in the second half but they could not add to their tally. A little flurry of chances at the end for Sutton but nothing to really threaten Cumming.
88 mins: A third change for Dons
Brooklyn Iluga replaces the lively Dan Kemp
78 mins: Another change for the hosts
Ethan Robson has run himself into the ground tonight, he’s replaced by Matt Smith
67 mins: Sutton aren’t out of this one
A warning shot there from Alistair Smith to remind MK Dons they aren’t booked into the second round just yet. Cumming diving to his left to keep it out.
61 mins: Dons make a change
MK Dons make their first change of the night, replacing the lively Dennis with Louie Barry, who takes over through the middle.
A good showing from Dennis, but with the shortage of out-and-out strikers, Manning might just be looking to wrap up the former Norwich man for the trip to Ipswich on Saturday
52 mins: Burns head wide
Corr I tell you what, you might not back Burns to win many headers but that one is really close as he controls it but it’s just wide. Best chance for MK Dons aside from the goal.
Second half
MK Dons restart the game, leading through Conor Grant’s strike four minutes before half-time
In the picture: Conor Grant
HALF TIME: MK Dons 1-0 Sutton United
Grant fires Dons into the lead just before the break. It’s not a fluid showing, but it’s gritty and determined against a tough Lg2 side. Sutton not without their threats, but Tucker and WoH looking solid
42 mins: GOAL! Grant gives Dons the lead
Great from Devoy in the build-up, delayed his pass perfectly to feed Grant in, who waited well for it to settle before rifling past Rose.
MK Dons have their first goal of the season!