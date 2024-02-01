MK Dons on transfer deadline day - As it happened
It's transfer deadline day, the last opportunity for MK Dons to add to or offload from their squad before the summer
Stick with us throughout the day for the latest developments from Stadium MK
MK Dons on deadline day
Good morning
Rise and shine (or battle through a vile cold as I am) for it is transfer deadline day!
While MK Dons say their business is done, you never know... so stick with us through the day, and if there is anything happening at Stadium MK, we'll let you know
What Mike Williamson said about today
When we spoke to the head coach yesterday, he seemed pretty sure it would be a quiet day at MK1: "We'll never rule anything out but I'm very happy and confident with what we've got.
"I feel we're in a good place, you never can say never in this industry. Pending anything coming in that's not on our radar at the moment, I'm quite happy for it to be shut now."
Fraser gets his move
As we reported a few weeks ago, former MK Dons top-scorer Scott Fraser has secured a move back home to Scotland, where he has landed at Hearts, on loan from Charlton
Ex Dons defender on the move
Kyle McFadzean played a huge part at centre back when Dons were promoted to the Championship in 2015, and having spent most of his career now with Coventry in the second tier, he has moved to Blackburn Rovers
Hunter's move confirmed
Ash Hunter was released by MK Dons on Friday, but it hasn't taken him long to find a new place to play, signing for National League side AFC Fylde
Ex-Don in charge of Dons
Peter Leven has been put in temporary charge of Aberdeen after the sacking of Barry Robson at Pittodrie.
Leven spent three seasons with MK Dons, scoring 22 goals in 130 appearances.
Quiet day so far
As expected, not a lot of movement or even rumours floating around MK Dons today.
It's not just Dons though, it seems the biggest news on transfer deadline day is emanating from a completely different sport, which probably says a lot!
Michael Kelly's future?
Goalkeeper Michael Kelly's future at MK Dons is unclear at the moment. The Irish keeper signed a short term deal with the club when Nathan Harness got injured early in the season, with his contract understood to be up at the end of January.
We've asked the club for the latest on his status.
Rumblings on the rumour mill
Still not much to be said at the moment, with only a couple of rumours linking MK Dons with players.
So far named are Hibs midfielder Joe Newell and Stoke City forward Emre Tezgel, the latter of those rumours coming forth this afternoon.
Kelly still under contract
After asking earlier, we've had it confirmed that Michael Kelly remains under contract until later in February, after he signed an extension to his initial deal a few months ago.