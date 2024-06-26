MK Dons to host Bradford City on opening day as fixture list revealed

MK Dons fans | JAne Russell

The 2024/25 fixture list has been revealed

Graham Alexander will return to Stadium MK for the first time on the opening day of the 2024/25 season when MK Dons host Bradford City in the League Two curtain raiser.

The Bantams will be first up for Mike Williamson’s side on Saturday August 7, before they hit the road to take on Colchester United a week later for the first away game of the season. August rounds out with the visit of Carlisle United and a trip to Karl Robinson’s Salford City.

MK Dons will return to Plough Lane on Saturday September 14 to take on rivals AFC Wimbledon, with the return fixture on January 25, 2025.

Dons’ first ever game against newly promoted Bromley will take place on Saturday September 28, while October sees Dons travel to Harrogate for a Tuesday night game at The Exercise Stadium. They will also face a lengthy mid-week trip to face Accrington Stanley in February too.

The Christmas period though is kind to Dons this year. Taking on Newport County at Rodney Parade on December 21, Williamson’s side then have back-to-back home games against Notts County on Boxing Day, and Crewe Alexandra on December 29 before taking on Chesterfield at the SMH Group Stadium on New Year’s Day.

Supporters will have to wait until the latter throws of the season for two of the more popular away days – Crewe away will be on Easter Monday (April 21) before rounding out the season at the County Ground against Swindon Town on Saturday May 3, either side of the final home game of the season against Grimsby Town.

Full fixtures:

Sat Aug 10 Bradford City H

Wed Aug 14 Carabao Cup One

Sat Aug 17 Colchester United A

Sat Aug 24 Carlisle United H

Wed Aug 28 Carabao Cup Two

Sat Aug 31 Salford City A

Sat Sep 7 Walsall H International Date

Sat Sep 14 A.F.C. Wimbledon A

Wed Sep 18 Carabao Cup Three

Sat Sep 21 Doncaster Rovers H

Wed Sep 25 Carabao Cup Three

Sat Sep 28 Bromley A

Tue Oct 1 Harrogate Town A

Sat Oct 5 Tranmere Rovers H

Sat Oct 12 Port Vale H International Date

Sat Oct 19 Morecambe A

Tue Oct 22 Accrington Stanley H

Sat Oct 26 Grimsby Town A

Wed Oct 30 Carabao Cup Four

Sat Nov 2 Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 9 Swindon Town H

Sat Nov 16 Cheltenham Town H International Date

Sat Nov 23 Fleetwood Town A

Sat Nov 30 Emirates FA Cup 2

Tue Dec 3 Chesterfield H

Sat Dec 7 Barrow A

Sat Dec 14 Gillingham H

Wed Dec 18 Carabao Cup Five

Sat Dec 21 Newport County A

Thu Dec 26 Notts County H

Sun Dec 29 Crewe Alexandra H

Wed Jan 1 Chesterfield A

Sat Jan 4 Salford City H

Wed Jan 8 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat Jan 11 Carlisle United A Emirates FA Cup 3

Sat Jan 18 Walsall A

Sat Jan 25 A.F.C. Wimbledon H

Tue Jan 28 Harrogate Town H

Sat Feb 1 Doncaster Rovers A

Wed Feb 5 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

Sat Feb 8 Bromley H Emirates FA Cup 4

Sat Feb 15 Tranmere Rovers A

Sat Feb 22 Bradford City A

Sat Mar 1 Colchester United H Emirates FA Cup 5

Tue Mar 4 Accrington Stanley A

Sat Mar 8 Morecambe H

Sat Mar 15 Port Vale A

Sun Mar 16 Carabao Cup Final

Sat Mar 22 Cheltenham Town A International Date

Sat Mar 29 Fleetwood Town H Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Tue Apr 1 Notts County A

Sat Apr 5 Barrow H

Sat Apr 12 Gillingham A

Fri Apr 18 Newport County H

Mon Apr 21 Crewe Alexandra A

Sat Apr 26 Grimsby Town H Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Sat May 3 Swindon Town A