Morecambe boss does not want fans to protest during MK Dons game

Morecambe FC

Morecambe manager Ged Brennan has urged fans to support the team, rather than protest the club's owners in Saturday's game against MK Dons.

With the owner Jason Whittingham hit with an EFL charge earlier this week for the late payment of wages and a subsequent deposit issue, the club face a potential three-point penalty, adding to growing discontent from the supporters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dons travel to the Mazuma Stadium on Saturday to take on the Shrimps, who appear in good form after picking up a point against runaway leaders Stockport before a 5-0 thumping away at Doncaster Rovers last weekend.

But with off-the-field issues taking the headlines at the club, Brennan has pleaded with supporters to keep negativity away from the game and to back the players, leaving protests for another time and place.

He said: "If we can get wins on the pitch, the stuff upstairs will take care of itself. The fans might want to protest and say what they're thinking, but that will affect the team. We don't want that, we want the fans to come here and get behind us, and do what they have to do away from the game.

"Don't protest at the game, just get behind the team. We'll put it aside so we can get on with our job."

Read More Good Christmas run could put Dons into a strong position in League Two

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued: "They're a good team, really good footballing team but so are we, and I think it will be a really good game to watch.