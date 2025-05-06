New badge unveiled after MK Dons have 'transitional season' under new owners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Season ticket holders have had their say in picking the club’s new emblem

Owner Fahad Al Ghanim is eager to put last season to bed and start next afresh, beginning with a new club crest.

The Kuwaiti consortium took over MK Dons on the eve of the season back in August, but oversaw the club’s worst ever finish, ending up 19th in League Two, while having five different head coaches in charge.

Back in February, the club announced it would be making alterations to the club’s badge, offering a series of options to supporters, with 65 per cent of them voting for a new crest.

The circular badge will feature on all kits and marketing materials, and will be emblazoned at Stadium MK too. It features, for the first time in the club’s history, Milton Keynes named in full.

Mr Al Ghanim said: “After a transitional season, we can now look forward with renewed optimism as we invest in all aspects of the club and look to build the foundations for sustainable success in Milton Keynes. The evolution of our club crest is central to this, and we believe marks a new dawn for the football club.

“The evolution of our club crest marks a new era for Milton Keynes Dons. We’re so excited about the direction the club is heading in under new leadership, whether that be on the pitch with head coach Paul Warne, or off the pitch with CEO Neil Hart, next season promises to be very exciting for everyone associated with MK Dons.”

Hart said: “We believe it’s the right time to do this, it is an evolution and supporters will start to see that brand and crest appear physically around the stadium and digitally across all of our platforms over the course of the summer. We’ve got a bit of work to do to roll that out but I’m really pleased we’re in such a positive position.

“We all want the Dons to be successful. We’re here to deliver a football team this city can get behind and be proud of, and the evolution of our crest is fundamental to that. When supporters see it added to the building and digitally, they’ll absolutely love it.”