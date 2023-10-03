New Dons side has to earn back the support of fans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dons boss Graham Alexander admitted he is still having to earn the trust of the MK Donssupporters after he was criticised and booed during Saturday’s defeat to Harrogate Town.

Despite topping the league in August, Dons slipped to 11th as a result of their fourth defeat of the season on Saturday, with some even calling for the former Motherwell man to be sacked just 13 games in.

After laughing off some of the songs aimed in his direction on Saturday, Alexander said he understood the fans’ frustrations after going a month without a win in League Two.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s game with Walsall, the head coach said while the progress may appear slow following Dons’ relegation from League One last term, the team is showing signs of improvement, but that he, and the rest of the team, are having to win back a lot of the fans after a difficult year.

“We have to earn the support, and that's what well try and do,” he said. “I know people don't want to hear it but the stats are slightly improving week-by-week and it's a process we're trying to go through.

“We're all here for the same objective, to get MK Dons back up the league pyramid where it feels it belongs, but there is a lot of hard work that needs to be put in place.

“We have quality in the squad, but we have a little issue at the moment, not getting over the line in the last few games. When we get to the end of the season, we'll look at the draws we've got and see where we could have improved.”

Dons take on Walsall this evening at Poundland Bescot Stadium, a team sitting level on 14 points with Dons after the opening ten games, trailing only on goal difference.

Desperate for a win to get them back on the points-scoring train again, Alexander said Mat Sadler’s Saddlers will be no pushovers.

He said: “There are no gimmes in professional football. If you think you've got a right to win, you're not going to and you'll get a slap across the face.

