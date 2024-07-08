New goalkeeping coach is plenty familiar with MK Dons' style demands

Tom Weal | Jane Russell

MK Dons have added a new coach to their ranks

Playing out from the back is something firmly in MK Dons’ new goalkeeping coach Tom Weal’s wheelhouse.

The newest member of Mike Williamson’s coaching staff comes in from Notts County to replace Hull-bound Erbil Bozkurt after a season at the club.

Working under the watch of former Dons assistant Luke Williams at Notts County, and helping them employ a passing style which helped them out of the National League, Weal said he arrives at Stadium MK well-versed in what Williamson expects from his goalkeepers with the ball at their feet.

He explained “I've come from a similar playing style at Notts County, and had a season in League Two last year, so we've been able to dissect what the actual needs are for a goalkeeper in this division, while also taking into account the playing style the team wants to work in.

"The demand to defend the goal and the space, but also to be in possession is massive, so we'll have to work ridiculously hard, but that's exciting! We'll be able to push ourselves and set really high standards."

Arriving with more than 10 years of coaching experience for the likes of Huddersfield Town, Nottingham Forest and Norwich City before his move to Meadow Lane in 2021, Weal has earned a big reputation and is an important piece of Williamson’s coaching team.

