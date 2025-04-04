New head coach will end uncertainty for players, says Gladwin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Interim boss Ben Gladwin reacts to the news of a potential new head coach at MK Dons

Ben Gladwin believes now is the right time to confirm a new head coach at MK Dons after leading the club for the last five weeks.

Following the sacking of Scott Lindsey at the start of March, Gladwin has taken interim charge or the side, guiding them through seven matches, picking up two wins, a draw and four defeats.

After limping through the last two games though against Fleetwood Town and Notts County, Gladwin admitted the uncertainty around who is going to lead the team has weighed heavy on the dressing room, and the appointment cannot come soon enough.

“Right now, with where the season is at, it’s a weird time for the players,” he said. “As a player, you like to have certainty on and off the pitch, and it’s not something they have had recently. They’ve been great, they’ve been patient, but it is time now.

“It’s the right thing for the football club, the players need a manager and some clear direction. We will continue to help them as much as we can.

“Having relatively recently been a footballer, you understand the uncertainty can cause a lot of unrest. I’m pleased to hear it, and hopefully the guys have someone in to help them.”

Defender Jack Sanders praised Gladwin for his handle of the side over the last month, and felt the players have let him down over the last few games.

He said: “He has been brilliant. You can see, tactically, he is very good and he has a great relationship with the players. That’s why it is so disappointing to be losing at the moment, because we feel we’re letting him and all the staff down as well as the fans.

“There’s not much more he could have done - he’s set the team up, we know what to do, we’re just not delivering. That needs to change fast.”

On the potential for a new boss next week, Sanders added: “Whoever comes in will be watching the games so each player has to perform, regardless of whether the new manager is in or not. We won’t know who it is yet, but every player has to show what they can to.

“Our mentality has to change too, and that has to happen now.”