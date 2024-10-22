New system at MK Dons is starting to 'unlock' Kelly's ability and influence

Liam Kelly | Jane Russell

The Irish midfielder is growing in stature and influence at MK Dons

The arrival of Scott Lindsey at the helm at MK Dons has helped ‘unlock’ midfielder Liam Kelly.

The pair, who helped Crawley Town to promotion last season, were reunited after Lindsey took over at at Stadium MK following Kelly’s summer transfer to MK1. Starting every game under the new head coach, Kelly has grown in stature, and influence the more his team-mates become attuned to Lindsey’s style of play.

Prior to Lindsey’s arrival though, Kelly looked a little lost in the wash in Mike Williamson’s system. Playing a slightly deeper role, the former Reading and Rochdale man did not show the sort of influence or impact which Dons fans saw as he dismantled them so comprehensively in the play-offs last season.

Pulling the strings during their win over Morecambe though, and getting his first goal for the club too, Kelly put in his best performance in a Dons shirt - something which could be said in each of his games since Lindsey took over a month ago. And the head coach believes the understanding the pair have of each other’s game means the best of Liam Kelly is still to come.

Lindsey said: “I think he controlled the game on Saturday, dominated with the ball and controlled the tempo.

“He's very brave, that's how he plays. He takes the ball in tight areas, in dangerous areas and will get us playing in deep areas, dictate and step forward and try things. I think he's in a good place.

“I watched a lot of the games before I came in, and didn't feel Liam was at the levels I know he can get to for whatever reason. I feel now though he has been unlocked, he's enjoying his football again and is playing with a bit of swagger.

“He wants to take the ball wants to dictate and control it. We've got players in and around him who are also very good, and players on the sidelines too who are waiting to come on.”