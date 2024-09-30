Kelly wants to show MK Dons fans what he is capable of after slow start

Liam Kelly | Jane Russell

The ex-Crawley man has reunited with his former boss again, and he feels MK Dons will only get better as a result

With the arrival of new head coach Scott Lindsey, midfielder Liam Kelly hopes he can start to show MK Dons fans the sort of form which wowed everyone while playing for Crawley Town last season.

The 28-year-old proved integral to the Reds’ promotion to League One via the play-offs under Lindsey’s watch before making the swap to Stadium MK in the summer.

But he admits his performances, much like the rest of the squad, have come up short this season, something he believes promoted former boss Mike Williamson to seek pastures new.

Now working with a man in Lindsey who knows how to get the best out of him though, Kelly believes Dons supporters will now start to see the best of him and the rest of the squad.

“There was a reason I wanted to come here, and that's the way we play,” he said. “Dons have been known over the years to play good football. Now our performances have to be better, starting with me. I haven't been as good as I could have been this season, and everyone in the dressing room will say the same.

“As a squad, we're honest within ourselves and know our performances haven't been good enough this season. And I think that's part of the reason why Mike left. Whatever manager came in, our performances as a squad had to be better.”

Reuniting with Lindsey again, Kelly believes the shift in the way Dons will play will be a recipe for success for them. Highlighted their abilities on-the-ball, the former Feyenoord man felt off-the-ball the side were lacking under their former boss.

He continued: “On-the-ball under Mike I think we were very good, but the off-the-ball bits will probably improve now. I think we saw it under Lewie when he took the game. Off-the-ball we were more intense, and that's what the gaffer wants. He'll want more intensity, especially off-the-ball.

“It's little tweaks you'll see. There is a structure to it, but once we get into the final third, there will be more chaos in our play. If there is chaos in our play, it will mean chaos for the opposition too which is a good thing for us. But it's chaos within a structure, and we know if we lose the ball we have to get into our positions.

“It will take a few weeks, there is a lot of information to take in with the way the gaffer plays, but I think you'll see much more positive and free-flowing football.”