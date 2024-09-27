The former international manager joining Lindsey's backroom staff at MK Dons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He remains the country’s longest serving manager

The arrival of Scott Lindsey at the helm at MK Dons has also brought about a new backroom staff, including a former international boss in the form of Jamie Day.

The former Bournemouth, Dover and Crawley midfielder was once named on the bench by Arsene Wenger for Arsenal, but spend the majority of his time in non-league, racing up more than 200 appearances for Welling United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his second spell at Welling, he took over as player-manager where he remained in charge from 2009-2014. There, he guided them to promotion to the National League before departing for Ebbsfleet. He then took up the assistant manager’s role at Forest Green Rovers, and spent time at Braintree before returning to Welling once more.

He then took up a role on Gillingham’s coaching staff in 2017, and then took up a role with Barrow as assistant manager.

But in the summer of 2018, Day was named manager of the Bangladesh national side. He made an immediate impact too, leading the side to their best ever performance in the Asian Games, beating Qatar and drawing with Thailand to secure a spot in the last 16 of the competition.

Also taking charge of the nation’s U23s squad, he helped the younger side finish third in the AFC U23’s Championship qualification, narrowly missing out on the tournament proper by a single goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During qualification for the AFC Asian Cup 2023, Day’s Bangladesh earned hard-fought draws against India and Afghanistan.

But poor results in the 2021 Three Nations Cup, competed for with Palestine and Kyrgyzstan, Bangladesh lost both games and Day was ‘put on leave’ from his post. To this day, he remains the longest serving manager for the country.

In June 2022, he returned to English football where he joined Lindsey’s backroom staff at Swindon Town, before following him to Crawley where the pair helped secure promotion to League One last season.

Not just Day though, Lindsey also brings experienced coach Carl Laraman - who can boast jobs in Arsenal and Charlton’s academy systems - as well as goalkeeping coach Steve Hale, who has previously worked for Exeter City, Oldham Athletic, Forest Green Rovers, Swindon Town and Crawley.