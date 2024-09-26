A dramatic introduction to life at MK Dons for CEO Hart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has been quite a start to life at MK Dons for the new CEO

As baptisms of fire go, not many come close to Neil Hart’s introduction to life at MK Dons.

Taking over as the club’s new Chief Executive Officer less than two weeks ago, Hart was thrust into a deal which saw permission granted to Carlisle United to approach head coach Mike Williamson, and then a subsequent hunt and hire of replacement Scott Lindsey.

"It's safe to say it's been a busy first week,” he said. “While a change in head coach can be traumatic, I'm really pleased with how the last few days have gone and am truly delighted to see Scott join us at MK Dons.

“At the heart of the decision-making process was getting the best coach we possibly could to lead the first team this season, and with Scott, I'm sure we've done just that. With his skillset, personality and experience I'm sure he'll be a really successful head coach for MK Dons, and I look forward to supporting him in doing so."

Not short of experience in this field though, after leading Burnley and Bolton Wanderers in previous jobs, Hart said the trials and tribulations of football are par for the course and indeed part of his role at Stadium MK

“I'm a doer, I work hard and I get things done and that's what it will be about here,” he continued.

“There is no other business like football. It's so emotional, and sometimes it's just a moment in time. This is my 24th consecutive season in the game, but I still feel I'm a young chief exec with the energy to come in and make changes in a sensible. I want to work as a team, I might have the final say in things but it is a collaborative effort.

“But you have to know how to run a football club, the business of football. I come here knowing how to do that. The experiences I had at Burnley, it was wonderful and a huge learning curve for me. And then to go into Bolton, another massive club, was fantastic after their takeover too.

“I know how to run a football club, I know how to get a football club rocking and rolling, and that's what we'll do here.”