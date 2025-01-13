Newcastle boss Howe "keeping a close eye" on White's MK Dons progress

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 13th Jan 2025, 09:57 BST
Joe WhiteJoe White
Joe White | Jane Russell
The midfielder has garnered attention from his Premier League parent club

Joe White’s future at MK Dons could be cut short with Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admitting he is eager to see what the midfielder does next.

The 22-year-old has been a top performer for Scott Lindsey’s side in recent weeks, netting five goals this season on loan from St James’ Park. He was also voted Dons’ Player of the Month for December by the supporters.

Speaking to the Citizen last month, White said he is in regular contact with his parent club, and he has Magpies staff at games keeping tabs on his performances while at MK1.

White spent the first-half of last season on loan at Crewe Alexandra but was recalled, making four appearances for Newcastle in the Premier League in the second-half of the campaign.

But with Howe’s side sitting fifth in the top flight, White’s opportunities back at his parent club could be limited again.

Asked about their short-term futures, United boss Eddie Howe said: “We'll wait and see what happens with all the loan players. We'll make decisions based on the players' needs and our needs.

“I'm pleased to see Joe White especially getting a lot of football. He's done well and we're keeping a close eye on him, someone we believe has got really good technical skills and ability. It'll be interesting to see what is next for Joe.”

According to the Shields Gazette, Newcastle’s recall deadline on White is today (Monday January 13).

