Norman calls on Dons for a big reaction against Swindon

Cameron Norman

Defender Cameron Norman has called on MK Dons to have a big reaction to their 4-0 defeat to Bradford City on Tuesday night.

Suffering the biggest defeat of Mike Williamson’s tenure, Dons have won four and lost four in their last eight, and remain in sixth in League Two as a result of the humbling at Valley Parade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With games coming thick and fast over the next week, with three more games next week to contend with, Norman said Dons must bounce back to winning ways when they head to Wiltshire this Saturday to take on Swindon Town.

Read More Keeper issues for Dons as Harness steps in for injured Marschall

“We can't feel sorry for ourselves,” said Norman. “There are positives to take, we have to bounce back, and use this hurt to put it right on Saturday.

“I think we're all really disappointed with the result. We came here full of confidence, and wanted to take three points home with us as we do every time we play away.

“It was a game of moments. I think we started really well, but a ricochet landed to their man on the edge of the box, who put it away well. But I think we had the lion share of the game again, maybe we were a bit wasteful with our possession and chances before the sucker punch just before half-time. And it followed the same suit in the second-half."

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued: “To our credit, we came out in the second-half and tried to play we want to play, we tried to do it but it wasn't to be. A few more things fell for them than they did for us.

"We had a few half-chances, counter opportunities, and on another day they go in and it's a different game.