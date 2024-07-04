Northampton boss left 'scratching his head' over Sherring's Dons move

Sam Sherring | Jane Russell

The former Northampton Town defender raised a few eyebrows with his move to MK Dons

Northampton Town manager Jon Brady admitted he was shocked to lose defender Sam Sherring to MK Dons this summer.

The 24-year-old made the short move down the M1 to Stadium MK after two seasons at Sixfields, but drops a division in the process to League Two.

Sherring is one of three players to have turned down deals to stay with the Cobblers for next season, with Shaun McWilliams and Louis Appéré also moving on, but it was the defender’s move which left Brady the most confused.

“It's part of football but the biggest thing for us has been our continuity and not having a high turnover,” Brady told the Northampton Chronicle and Echo. "But we had a real strong season in League One and when that happens players are highlighted by other clubs. We make no attempt to hide the fact that we wanted to keep all three players. “With Sam, I think a lot of people are still scratching their head about that, I certainly am because I have a great relationship with him.