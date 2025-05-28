Norwich City make approach for former MK Dons head coach, reports claim

The former MK Dons head coach could be on the move again

Norwich City have made a formal approach to Bristol City to discuss terms of a potential move for ex-MK Dons head coach Liam Manning.

The 39-year-old spent 14 months in charge at Stadium MK, leading them to within a point of promotion to the Championship in 2022 in the club’s most successful season for a decade. His side though would suffer a heartbreaking defeat in the play-offs to Wycombe Wanderers, and a poor start to the following season though saw him sacked.

He quickly found work at Oxford United, where he revived their season and rescued them from relegation, at Dons’ expense, before beginning the following campaign in fine style with the U’s battling atop the division.

Bristol City though would come calling, taking Manning to Ashton Gate. This season, he led the side to their first Championship play-off campaign for 17 years, but they were beaten by Sheffield United.

Manning, originally from Norwich, is now top of the list to take over at Carrow Road. The Canaries sacked Dane Johannes Hoff Thorup at the end of April, with the Norfolk side finishing 13th, 11 points outside the play-offs.

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshire took charge of the final few games, but Norwich have now, according to reports, made a formal approach to Bristol City to bring Manning to Carrow Road.

Also on their reported shortlist are former City midfielder Gary O’Neil and Jurgen Klopp’s second-in-command Pep Ljinders.