Leyton Orient’s Ruel Sotiriou missed the first penalty in the shoot-out while all other nine takers scores as MK Dons progressed in the Papa John’s Trophy

Kenny Jackett has suggested Leyton Orient’s Ruel Sotiriou look at his penalty technique after the Cypriot missed the only spot-kick of the shoot-out against MK Dons on Tuesday night.

Following a 0-0 draw at the Breyer Group Stadium, where the 21-year-old saw a first half effort tipped onto the crossbar by Dons keeper Franco Ravizzoli, Sotiriou stepped up to take the first of the penalties but smashed it high over the crossbar, prompting the Orient boss to question whether he need to look at how he takes them in future.

“In the penalties, unfortunately we've lost it 5-4 with one penalty,” Jackett said. “Ruel has usually been pretty safe for us - maybe he needs to look at his technique because he's missed a couple for us now.

“We're disappointed to be out, but MK Dons put out a good team, and there were some good performances from a number of our players.”

The former Portsmouth boss continued: “There were some impressive performances from the youngsters. We put the ball in some good areas in the first half without being able to find the goal.