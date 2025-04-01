Orsi is focused on MK Dons and will decide on his future in the summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Striker Danilo Orsi will wait until the summer before making a decision where his future lies.

The 28-year-old joined MK Dons on loan from Burton Albion in the January transfer window, with an option to buy come the summer so the Citizen understands.

Orsi though was brought in by former boss Scott Lindsey, who oversaw him scoring 25 goals in 50 games last season for Crawley Town. The frontman has netted three times since arriving at MK1, and admitted talk of his future is not something he has spent too much time pondering yet, instead focusing on helping Dons out of their current mire at the wrong end of League Two.

“I'll wait until the end of the season,” he said. “I want to score as many goals as I can, get as many wins for this team as I can.

“At the end of the day, the decision is not always in a players' hands. There are contracts, one club wants one thing, and another wants something else. I'll wait until the summer and wait and be told what is happening, and take it from there.

“I'm just focussing on the next game and the next few weeks for this club.

“Even though I'm on loan, of course I check to see how Burton are getting on but at the end of the day, Milton Keynes is the team I'm playing for and it's the club I want to do well, the team I want to see end the season well, and the team I want to score goals for.”

Orsi’s future, like many others, could depend on what a new head coach appointment could look like, and what their preferences will be heading into pre-season and beyond.

While Ben Gladwin remains in interim charge of the team, the striker said everyone should be playing to impress whoever comes through the door to take up the reins.

He said: “We don't know if a manager is up in the stands already, watching and taking notes, who he wants and who he doesn't. We have to play to possibly have a deal for next year, not waiting to be told if a new manager wants you or not.

“I don't really think it matters if there is a manager in yet, we have to go out and put in performances we can be proud of.”