Other clubs were sniffing around Warne before he opted for MK Dons move

Warne has dropped two divisions to take over at ailing MK Dons

New MK Dons boss Paul Warne had garnered interest from other clubs before plumping for a move to Milton Keynes.

The ex-Rotherham United and Derby County manager has four promotions from League One on his CV in seven years, and after leaving his job at Pride Park in February, admitted he was plenty happy to see out the remainder of the season on the sofa.

However, after being sounded out for a move to MK1 to replace Scott Lindsey, who was sacked in early March, the 51-year-old was tempted back to the game, despite the two-division drop from his previous employ.

“We spoke to a few clubs, but of those clubs, this was the stand-out,” he said. “I liked a lot of things about it. I liked, mostly, that we were allowed to come in to imprint our culture on it, to change things and to help the club go to where we want it to go.

“It’s a long journey, it won’t be an easy journey. We’re not magicians, we can’t just click our fingers. I’m really excited by everything that is being developed, and to work with the players and help them win games.

“What the owners want to do with the club in this city is really exciting.”

Handed a four-year deal at Stadium MK, Warne believes his longevity at Rotherham in particular is a signal of his loyalty to a club, and believes in time, he can get Dons to where they have set their lofty ambitions.

He said: “I was at Rotherham for many years and left them in a good place, and I went to Derby for the same reason. I think I’m really loyal, and I’ve come here because I can see what this can be. I know where this club can get to, and I think if we can get a few things right, we’ve got a really bright future.

“I know it hasn’t been a good season for the fans, but to come in before the end of the season maybe we can have a big impact in the summer to try and have a really exciting campaign next year.”