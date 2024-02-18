'Outstanding' Kemp deserved a goal in the win over his old club

Dan Kemp

Back on the pitch where he shone earlier this season, Dan Kemp inspired MK Dons to their win over Swindon Town on Saturday.

The 25-year-old put in a stand-out show on his return to the County Ground, teeing up Stephen Wearne for his second goal of the game after just eight minutes, before being Dons' most lively player throughout the 2-1 win.

While he has not yet hit the goal-scoring form for Dons which saw him thrive in Wiltshire this season, Kemp's contribution to Saturday's win showed there is more to his game than just the numbers.

"I thought he was outstanding," said head coach Mike Williamson. "He fought, picked up a lot of second balls and deserved a goal. I'll always try and judge players on their intensity, energy and enthusiasm.

"Quality will differ, but the desire to be on the front foot is something he's always had and he has in abundance. He has such a high ceiling, and today was a good display of that."

Speaking ahead of the game, team-mate Daniel Harvie praised Kemp but said he needed to put less pressure on himself, especially ahead of his return to Swindon. And after breaking the hearts of the fans who cheered his name early on Saturday, goal-scorer Wearne said Kemp was a joy to play with.

"He's a top player," said Wearne, who scored a brace in the victory. "You can see his quality, it's a pleasure to play alongside him. He's shown what he can do today and now he hopes he can do a bit more.