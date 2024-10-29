Panathinaikos and MK Dons share tribute to George Baldock
Greek side Panathinaikos and MK Dons have shared a social media post dedicated to George Baldock.
Ahead of the full-back’s funeral tomorrow (Wednesday), his first and last clubs posted a picture of his shirts hanging in the dressing room at the Spyros Louis.
In a dedication to the 31-year-old, who died in Greece two weeks ago, MK Dons wrote: “George Baldock's footballing journey is a remarkable one that will forever be celebrated by all those who knew him.
“His outstanding talent, relentless work ethic, and beaming smile will always be remembered in both Athens and Milton Keynes.”
Another of his former club’s - Sheffield United - also held their own tributes to the defender, who made more than 200 appearances for the Blades during a seven-year spell at Bramall Lane.