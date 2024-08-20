Picking a position will help Tripp's career thrive

Callum Tripp | Jane Russell

The teenager has time on his side, but a decision will get the best out of him

Locking down a position to excel in will help Callum Tripp live up to his full potential, but head coach Mike Williamson believes there is plenty of time for that.

The teenager, who does not turn 18 until next week, has been deployed in a number of different positions already during his seven senior appearances for the club since his debut last season.

Emerging as a central midfielder, Tripp has more recently appeared in the back-line. And in the Carabao Cup against Watford, played in three different positions as Williamson put his faith in him the youngster.

But while Tripp’s versatility is something of an asset, Williamson believes locking down one role to thrive in will see him thrive.

“He needs to nail down a position,” said the head coach, who handed Tripp his debut in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last season. “That's down to us to help him with that, but at the moment, while he's in the situation he is, he is willing to learn and take in as much information as he can.

“He's got a lot of quality and a lot of development to come. The club were excited about whim when we came in, and I echo that, and we're looking forward to seeing his development.

“He's a good technical player, and for his size and athleticism, it's rare. He'll only fill out, his coordination will only improve and that's exciting.”

The head coach admitted he has been impressed with Tripp’s mentality since arriving at the club last October, and shares the optimism many at the club have harboured.

Williamson continued: “He has a lot of qualities that will take him a long way in the game. He doesn't get ruffled, he's calm and composed. And he never says anything when you ask him to play in three different positions when you ask him against Championship opposition. That's a remarkable attribute to have!

“The way he just fits into situations, brings his attributes and calm, but also he's intense and works his socks off.

“He asks questions, he wants to know. In our first week, he was in showing us his clips and asking our thoughts. He's inquisitive, he wants to learn and improve.

“When we're asking him to play in positions or situations he's not fully comfortable with, he takes it like it's nothing, gives it everything and that's a trait that maximises a players' potential.”