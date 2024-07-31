Portsmouth rather than Paris is where Tripp made his mark

Callum Tripp | Jane Russel

Callum Tripp could be the next one off the MK Dons academy production line to stake a claim to become a first-team regular

While the Olympic Games in Paris were in full swing on Tuesday night, Callum Tripp made his own mark on the sporting stage. And he is hungry for more.

Born of Olympic stock, with mum Ella competing in badminton at the 2004 Games in Athens and dad Manny a world renowned coach, Tripp was perhaps destined for a life in sport, though rather than a shuttlecock, a football was instead his weapon of choice.

His name first came to the fore for MK Dons in 2021, when Covid ruled several players out of action in the FA Cup game against Stevenage, prompting Liam Manning to pluck then 15-year-old Tripp from the youth team to sit on the bench for the game at MK1. Had he come on that day, not only would he have been the youngest player to play for Dons, but also in the FA Cup’s rich history.

Tripp has subsequently been in and around the first-team fold for the last three years, has made a handful of appearances but must still wait another month before he turns 18. But his age did not matter when facing Championship side Portsmouth on Tuesday night. Going head-to-head with ex-Dons award winner Josh Murphy, Tripp made an excellent account of himself in a position new to him at right wing-back, before reverting to a centre-back role in the second-half.

Already 6’ 4”, pacey, capable in a variety of positions and, perhaps more crucial than anything else, an accepted member of the first-team fold, this season offers him the best opportunity to break into the mix on a more regular basis.

“It has been the aim for the last three or four years, being in and around that first team as I have been,” he said. “I've been waiting for my opportunity, and of course it's about gaining the trust to come on to see out the game or to make an impact. When I am given the chance, hopefully I can take it.

“I really enjoyed it out there. I got 90 minutes against a Championship team - what more could I ask for? I want to thank the gaffer for putting his trust in me. I used my energy getting up and down the wing. I'll play wherever the gaffer asks me to, I just enjoyed having fun on the pitch and playing as much football as possible.”

Being a part of the first-team fold for as long as he has been, Tripp admitted he has had to be patient to wait for senior opportunities to come his way. But the waiting has been made a lot easier, he said, with the senior pros in the Dons dressing room helping him.

He continued: “The lads every year are so welcoming to me, making sure I stick to what I have to do - whether that's being the best in training, the best outside of training, in the gym.

“It's not hard to be patient, I just have to wait for my time, and when that time comes, I have to take that chance.