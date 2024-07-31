Positive night for MK Dons against tough Championship side - Tripp

Callum Tripp | Jane Russell

Teenager Callum Tripp gave his thoughts on MK Dons’ 1-1 draw with Portsmouth at Stadium MK

It was a positive night for MK Dons, according to Callum Tripp, after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Championship side Portsmouth on Tuesday.

Despite falling behind after just two minutes when Josh Murphy’s deflected effort beat keeper Tom McGill, Dons rallied and drew level in the second-half through Tommy Leigh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More A perfect pre-season game for Williamson as Dons draw with Portsmouth

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tripp, 17, felt it was an overwhelmingly positive night at Stadium MK as he and his team-mates more than held their own against Pompey - a side he expects to be causing a few upsets in the second-tier next season.

“It was a great result, I'd say, a positive night. They're newly promoted, and have every chance in the Championship. With us being in League Two, you'd think there would be a difference but we gave them a tough test. We got a 1-1 draw, but we had a lot of chances, we played great football.

“It was a scrappy goal to concede, just unlucky to be honest. But we showed the determination to get back in the game. I had a chance I should have put away in the first-half, but when we did get the goal back, it gave us a comfort and we started playing proper football again.

“I thought our shape was really good tonight against a very possession based Championship side. We did well to prevent them from having many chances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of Dons’ summer signings, apart from injured Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, managed to play a part in the game, and have impressed teenager Tripp both on and off the field since arriving at the club.