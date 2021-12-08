Player of the Month nomination for Dons’ Scott Twine

Scott Twine celebrates his stunning free-kick against Cambridge United last month

Dons’ top-scorer Scott Twine has been nominated for the League One Player of the Month for November.

The 23-year-old was in excellent form last month, scoring three goals and providing four assists as Dons returned to winning ways after a tough month in October.

Twine was also nominated for the award in September but missed out while manager Liam Manning picked up the Manager of the Month award.

All winners will be announced at 6am on Friday morning.

Nominees for Player of the Month

Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic) – striker

Asked to fill in up front in place of the unfortunate Charlie Wyke, the Wigan academy product displayed all his usual endeavour and trickery, while he also scored three goals in as many games, including a calm last-minute winner at Plymouth.

Ben Purrington (Charlton Athletic) – wing-back

Normally a left-back, Purrington has adapted to a wing-back role under Johnnie Jackson. As well as contributing to a defence which kept two clean sheets, he charged forward to contribute two goals, against Burton and Plymouth.

Scott Twine (MK Dons) – attacking midfielder

His reputation for spectacular strikes from distance is well established now, witness a free-kick against Cambridge and a screamer at Sheffield Wednesday among his three goals. November also saw vision and clever passing in his four assists.

Daniel Udoh (Shrewsbury Town) - striker