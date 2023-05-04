Player of the Year Cumming calls for one final fight to keep Dons up

Jamie Cumming wants to end the season by making one more special moment in his MK Dons career - helping them stay up.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper, on loan from Chelsea, scooped the two top awards at the MK Dons Player of the Year ceremony on Wednesday night, while nervously checking his phone to keep up-to-date with Cambridge’s result away at Burton.

A win for the Brewers at the Pirelli Stadium means Dons are in control of their League One destiny, knowing a win of their own against Burton on Sunday will ensure their safety.

“I was watching my phone all night, I was a nervous wreck!” said Cumming after picking up his awards. “But I'm buzzing about that.

“We've got the opportunity again with it in our hands, it's a great feeling and you'd miuch rather be in our position going into the final day. We know we're fully capable of going there and getting a result. Now it's about putting it together and giving the fans a memorable day.

“As a footballer, these are the ones you want to be playing in. Obviously it's at the wrong end of the table this season, but these are the games where you can make special moments.

“I've spoken to Lewie about it, and he said staying up on the final day is one of the best feelings you can have. We've got the opportunity to go and do that now.

“It's all about Sunday, we've all got to pull together. We can analyse what happened this season when it's over, but at the moment, none of that matters. It's all down to Sunday.”

Cumming’s awards - the Player of the Year and Player’s Player of the Year gongs - headlined the night, with the keeper joking on stage that if the defence had done their jobs, he would not have picked up any votes this season.

Reflecting afterwards, he added: “It's a great night from a personal point of view. It has been a season with a lot of ups and downs but I think I've ome through it, I've been consistent and it has been great for my development.

“The fans have been brilliant with me, took to me since the first day I got here really. I really appreciate the support from them.

