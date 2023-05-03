Cumming does the double at MK Dons’ Player of the Year Awards

Jamie Cumming claimed the top prize at MK Dons’ Player of the Year Awards on Wednesday.

While most eyes were glued to the potentially season-defining game between Burton and Cambridge United, which had huge connotations for Dons’ relegation potential, the 23-year-old keeper claimed the majority of the fan-led vote to claim the top prize of the night.

The keeper did the double, winning Player of the Year and Player’s Player of the Year.

“I’m proud to be part of the history here and to get this award,” he said. When asked if he was going to stay at the club beyond his loan spell, which expires at the end of the season, he added: “It’s hard to know, I want to play at the highest level so we’ll see what happens next.”

Chloe Sansom lifted the top prize for the women’s team, the keeper named Player of the Year.

She said: “The game has grown massively since the World Cup and Euros, and it has come on leaps and bounds. Our fanbase at MK has grown too and it has had a huge impact for all of us. We really look forward to playing in front of them again.

“It has been an incredible season. We never take it for granted.”

Opening the show, a sombre chairman Pete Winkelman admitted the season had been a huge let-down.

“It has been a horrible season for everyone. No-one expected it to be like this. When it’s been a bad season, yoy don’t want to do these awards but there have been so many other things to celebrate.

“We’ve got a play-off final on Sunday which will define our season. I want us to go out without fear and I wish them all the success.

“You wouldn’t be here if you didn’t have the quality we think you do, and we’re all 100 per cent behind you.”

Conor Grant was named Young Player of the Year, selected by the MK Dons Supporters Association. He said: “I’m quite embarrassed, I don’t think I’ve had the best of seasons to be honest.

“The mood is good, we’re focused on Sunday. Whatever happens, happens.”

“If you’d have defended better, you wouldn’t have voted for me!” said Cumming as he claimed his second award of the night - the Player’s Player of the Year, while Hannah Warren won the women’s Player’s Player of the Year award.

Laura Bright received the Chairman’s Award, Scott Brissenden was named Disability Player of the Year, and Ronnie Sandford made it a good night for the goalkeepers by winning the Academy Player of the Year. Mollie Coupar and Mo Eisa won the top-scorer awards.

Angelina Nixon’s stunner against Barnet secured the Women’s Goal of the Season, while Mo Eisa’s second goal last Saturday in the 4-4 draw with Barnsley won the accolade for the first-team.

