Player of the Year nomination for the midfielder MK Dons missed out on

The Colchester United midfielder is understood to have been keen to stay in Milton Keynes last summer

A former MK Dons loanee showed last season why the club should have moved to keep him after he was nominated for the PFA League Two Player of the Year award.

Colchester United’s Jack Payne has made the six-man shortlist for the award following an outstanding campaign in Essex.

The 30-year-old made 42 appearances for the U’s last term, providing ten assists and scoring eight goals - one of which came against Dons in Scott Lindsey’s final game in charge of the side before he was sacked.

He goes up for the award against Bromley striker Michael Cheek, Nathan Lowe, who spent the first-half of the season on loan at Walsall from Stoke City, Doncaster Rovers’ Luke Molyneux and Notts County pair Alassana Jatta and David McGoldrick - the latter of which has been linked with a reunion with MK Dons boss Paul Warne since his departure from Meadow Lane.

The winners will be announced at the PFA Player of the Year awards in August.

There is little surprise that no MK Dons players have been nominated after they suffered their worst ever season, finishing 19th in League Two.

Payne had spent the previous year at Stadium MK on loan from Charlton Athletic. A regular in the centre of the park, he scored seven and assisted for six as the club finished fourth.

It is understood that Payne was keen to stay at Stadium MK at the end of his deal with the Addicks, though while talks were held, a formal offer was never fronted to the midfielder.