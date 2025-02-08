Players are trying to walk the ball in the the net, says Lindsey

Goal-scoring once again evaded MK Dons in their defeat to Bromley

As MK Dons drew a blank again in the 1-0 defeat to Bromley, head coach Scott Lindsey admitted he is crying out for someone to have a shot.

Since Dons’ dismal run of form began back in December, Dons have scored just 12 goals in the subsequent 12 games, and in five of those games have not troubled the scoreboard at all.

In Saturday’s home defeat to Bromley, the head coach watched on in frustration as his players ‘ran out of ideas’ when they got to the final third, and looked to pass the visitors to death rather than risk a shot going awry.

Bromley keeper Grant Smith made a couple of handy saves - one from Alex Gilbey and one from Travis Patterson in stoppage time - but not nearly enough for Lindsey’s liking.

“We look like we're trying to walk the ball over the line all the time, rather than taking some responsibility and having a shot,” he said. “We travel up the pitch, and run out of ideas at a certain point.

“I don't think we're brave enough to take a shot, or aggressive enough to see the action through.

“We don't ask enough questions, we just want to pass, pass, pass. But at some point, we have to ask questions, and we don't do it well enough.

“It feels we get to a certain point, and pass the buck to someone else to see if they're brave enough to cross it or shoot, dribble, drive and take someone on. I want someone to take responsibility and show some intent.”

Asked whether the players are not doing what he’s asking them, Lindsey said: “It’s not that they’re not doing what I’m asking, but there are moments in the game where they want to do what they want to do, and switch off and don't do their jobs properly.”