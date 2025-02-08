Two 'clear penalties' went unrewarded as Dons suffer defeat again

MK Dons head coach Scott Lindsey was not pleased with the officials after his side’s 1-0 defeat to Bromley

Scott Lindsey felt his side were robbed of two clear penalties by referee James Durkin during MK Dons’ 1-0 loss to Bromley on Saturday.

Twice the head coach felt handballs went unpunished by Durkin, son of infamous Premier League referee Paul, during the game at Stadium MK. The official meanwhile did point to the spot at the other end for Bromley to get a spot kick, only to see it saved by Connal Trueman making his debut for Dons.

“We should have had two clear penalties today,” said Lindsey afterwards. “Maybe that would have been the way we got something from the game.

“They were clear, I just don't understand. They're so clear it's untrue, and yet we don't get it. It's so disappointing. It was a hard afternoon for us in terms of the officials.”

While Trueman’s save would amount to nothing when Ben Thompson was left unmarked to tap in from six yards on the hour mark to win the game for the visitors, Lindsey said his side were too slow and allowed Bromley, who started the day 18th in League Two, to get a foothold in the game.

He said: “We huffed and puffed but couldn't blow the house down. We have to do more to win a game. We were slow in the first-half, didn't create loads. We knew they'd sit deep and we wanted to travel up the pitch quicker but we were just too slow to build. The longer the game went on at 0-0, the more it helped them.

“When we went behind, we were chasing our tails and the game went out of control. We're trying to draw a game at home to Bromley, and no disrespect to them, but we shouldn't be doing that. I think Andy has done a great job, but we shouldn't be chasing to draw that game.

“We should be winning that game with what we had on the pitch. With the quality we have, I'd expect us to score at least one goal today.”