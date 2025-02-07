New signing Orsi will 'run through walls' for MK Dons boss

MK Dons’ new deadline day striker spoke after signing for the club

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Striker Danilo Orsi admitted his strong bond with head coach Scott Lindsey made it a no-brainer to swap Burton Albion for MK Dons on transfer deadline day.

The frontman made the step up to League One this season with the Brewers and scored six goals early on in his time at the Pirelli Stadium, but after a managerial change, found himself down the pecking order in Staffordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reuniting with former Crawley team-mates Laurence Maguire, Jay Williams and Liam Kelly as well as the backroom staff at Dons though, Orsi said it was his relationship with Lindsey which ultimately lured him to Milton Keynes.

“I will run through a brick wall for that man,” said Orsi. “Once Scott gave me the call to say he wanted me here, it was a no brainer for me. I want to recreate what we did last year. It's something I want to achieve again. I like the way the manager works, I know it suits me down to a T.

“It's a change of club, but to me, it's the same thing. Everyone wants to do well for each other, and the boys have taken to me really well, and I will run through walls for them too to get this club back to where it belongs.”

“I've come knowing a lot of the boys already, seeing everyone again has been massive for me so I'm buzzing to be here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The whole coaching staff I worked with, I know how they work, what they expect and the standards you have to reach, and I want to come here and fit in, but keep the standards high and drive the club forwards.”

The 28-year-old netted 25 goals in 50 games for Crawley Town last season, including a hat-trick in the emphatic 5-1 win over Dons in the play-off semi final second leg at Stadium MK - his last appearance at MK1.

He looks set to return to the pitch again tomorrow when Dons face Bromley, and he hopes he can create new memories for the home fans.

He said: “Last time I stepped on the pitch here, I had some great memories so I'm looking forward to calling this place home and putting in similar performances. I'm sure the MK fans will forgive me for that now!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Coming here in the play-offs, you can see the stadium and what a big club it is. Now I'm here representing the club, I want to go out and give the fans something to cheer about.

“I'm a fox in the box, I want to get on the end of crosses. I think the way the gaffer has MK playing this season creates a lot of chances and I want to put the ball in the net. The way he wants us to press off the ball as well suits me, I love to run and press teams to win the ball high, to give it to the creative players to create chances for me.”

Arriving at the club initially on loan, with an option to make his move permanent in the summer, Orsi said he wants to be back playing in League One again next season, and he wants to do it with his new team.

“I want to hit the ground running and score some goals for the club, but I also want promotion,” he added. “It's the bottom line for me, and I don't want to settle for anything less this season.”