Unsettled time at Burton Albion gave MK Dons the chance to snag striker Orsi

A turbulent time behind-the-scenes at Burton Albion helped MK Dons lure striker Danilo Orsi to Stadium MK on deadline day.

The 28-year-old frontman arrived at MK1 late in the day on Monday to complete his loan move from the Pirelli Stadium, barely six months after making the move Staffordshire from Crawley Town in the summer.

Orsi’s time with Burton began well initially. Having netted 25 goals in 50 appearances for Crawley the season before, including three in their emphatic 8-1 play-off semi-final win over MK Dons and one in the final, Orsi netted six goals in his first 13 games for the club.

But the departure of manager Mark Robinson, and the arrival of Gary Bowyer saw Orsi’s starting roles begin to diminish, with Jon Dadi Bodvarrson instead leading the line.

With Orsi out of favour, head coach Scott Lindsey felt there was a chance to reunite with the front man who helped secure promotion for him and Crawley last season.

He said: “Clubs make a big investment in the summer window, they sign a lot of players, but if you include the interim manager, it's their third manager this season. When that happens, there is a lot of movement.

“Maybe the new man didn't fancy him, I don't know. But I certain did, so we'll take it! He'll certainly add to us.”

With striker Matt Dennis released on deadline day, and another front man Ellis Harrison seeking a way out of MK Dons, Lindsey said Orsi was a big target for the club and will be a great addition to his squad.

He continued: “He's someone I've worked with before, and got a lot of goals for me last season. He works his socks off, he's a great lad and he will add to the culture of the place. He's a brilliant addition.

“He got his move to Burton in the summer, and though he's got a few goals, he probably hasn't had as many starts as he would've liked. He's had a stop-start season with them, but they've had a poor campaign and things haven't been smooth for him.

“He's someone who will be really good for us in the run-in.”