Players have to respond to Ipswich defeat against Port Vale

After a poor showing against Ipswich Town on Saturday, MK Dons need to bounce back quickly and put some points on the board, says boss Liam Manning.

Three defeats in a row leave Dons rock bottom of League One, having played two of the much fancied promotion favourites in the form of the Tractor Boys and Sheffield Wednesday a week earlier.

Newly promoted Vale arrive at Stadium MK with a win, a loss and a draw to their name so far on their return to League One, with their only road-trip so far a 4-0 thumping at the hands of Exeter City.

Just three days on from the dismal showing at Portman Road though, Manning wants his side to respond from the 3-0 beating they took from Ipswich but is under no illusions that Port Vale will make it easy on them.

“Every game is tough in this division,” he said. “But it is up to us to find our level. We have to respond from the weekend.

“Darrell (Clarke) has done a great job not just getting them promoted but with the way they have started the season as well.

“They'll be difficult to play against, they have a clear identity and they're well organised and coached.

