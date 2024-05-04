Players should be excited for the play-off campaign

Mike Williamson with Chris Bell and Ian Watson

Though there are still two days to go before MK Dons kick-off their play-off campaign, Mike Williamson wants his players to enjoy the build-up to the games against Crawley Town.

With the pressure and the stakes high ahead of the promotion battles, Williamson is keen to keep his squad on an emotional even keel heading into Monday’s first leg - effectively the first-half of the clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The mood has a bit of everything really, but for me it's excitement,” he said. “The hardest thing at the moment is trying to enjoy the preparation, because everyone is chomping at the bit they want it here and now. But we're in good spirits, we feel ready for the challenge and we feel fortunate to be in the occasion.”

“Consciously, we have to be present, that's the only thing that matters. But unconsciously, when you zoom out, you're thinking after the first leg that it's only half-time.

“Unconsciously, maybe you do change your behaviour a little, but all our focus is on making sure we're as best prepared physically, mentally and emotionally, and we've got to win it minute-by-minute.”

Skipper Dean Lewington said knowing Dons’ play-off fate for several weeks now has helped them see past the initial nervous energy: “It's all been work focused. I think it helped us in the last couple of games knowing we were in the play-offs, gave us a little more time than last time.