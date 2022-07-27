Plenty of potential to unlock in Oyegoke, says Sweeting

Liam Sweeting said he is excited to see Daniel Oyegoke’s potential after the Brentford teenager signed on loan for MK Dons.

The 19-year-old is yet to make a senior football appearance but has impressed at Brentford U23s level, and was a key man in England U19’s European Championship triumph earlier this month.

With Dons short of full-backs in the absence of Daniel Harvie and Tennai Watson, Oyegoke looks set for a run in the side in the early stages of the season at the very least, and Sporting Director Sweeting said he is keen to see whether his prowess at youth level will translate into the senior game.

He said: “Dan is a player we have spoken about a lot this off-season and Liam and I were impressed when we had the opportunity to speak with him about a potential move to MK Dons.

“He has a great physical profile and a number of technical qualities which have resulted in some high quality moments for Brentford and with England.

“We are grateful to Brentford for allowing our coaching staff the opportunity to work with Daniel and I look forward to seeing the progress he can make over the course of the season.