Pointers from MK Dons strikers has helped Gilbey's hot scoring streak

The MK Dons midfielder was named Player of the Month for November

Top-scorer Alex Gilbey has been taking advice from MK Dons strikers Ellis Harrison and Scott Hogan to keep in his fine form of late.

The 30-year-old has nine to his name this season, and four in his last three games, contributing to his Player of the Month award for November.

Between the likes of Harrison and Hogan, Gilbey said he is using scorers with nearly 250 career goals to draw from to continue his own form.

“He said: I've just listened to the strikers, Ellis Harrison and Scott Hogan have been massive for me, I've been mirroring their runs which has helped me score. I’m just listening to people around me who've scored goals throughout their careers

“I worked really hard on my finishing last season, and then this year Carl Laraman's come into the club and he's given me loads of tips and really helped me.”

While Gilbey was named League Two’s Player of the Month for November, Scott Lindsey missed out on the Manager of the Month prize to Morecambe’s Derek Adams. But the captain piled praise on the head coach for the impact he has made since taking over in September.

“He has been unbelievable,” Gilbey continued. “He's a real man's man, his man management is through the roof but his tactical side is some of the best I've been around. A lot of managers are one or the other, but he's got both. The people he has around him are brilliant too, they're unbelievable people.

“The gaffer has not left me alone as such, but I know what he expects of me so I go out and do my job. He's given me the freedom to run into the box and I'm loving it.”

On his own award, he added: “It feels really good, it has been a good time for the club and the fans so it feels good to be recognised.”