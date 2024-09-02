Points return is not acceptable, Williamson admits after third Dons defeat

Callum Hendry takes a tumble during Dons' 1-0 defeat to Salford City | Getty Images

Mike Williamson’s reaction as MK Dons are beaten for the third time in four League Two games on Monday against Salford City

Picking up just three points from a possible 12 is not good enough by any measure, MK Dons boss Mike Williamson admitted after his side lost for a third time this season on Monday night.

It was a familiar foe in the form of ex-manager Karl Robinson who oversaw Salford’s 1-0 win over Dons at the Peninsula Stadium, leapfrogging his former club as they slipped to 19th in the table - one place below where they were at their lowest ebb last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dons had the better of the chances in Manchester too - Alex Gilbey, Callum Hendry and Aaron Nemane all should have given Dons the lead in the first-half, before Everton loanee Frankie Okoronkwo’s 42nd minute goal proved to be the difference.

Unable to build on their 3-0 win over Carlisle United last time out, Williamson said: “The points return obviously is not acceptable. We know the lads are all hurting in there. I've been critical over being clinical, and decision making but I can't be critical over their effort, energy and desire to want to score a goal.

“Everyone knows, it's obvious, but we have to make sure everyone is sticking to the process. It will turn, it will change, we know that. It's not far away. Of course, we have to be more clinical, take our chances and not get hit on the counter and the lads know that.

“Goals change games - last week we got the goals at good times and we went on and we felt comfortable. Tonight, we were always chasing. When we fall behind, it affects our decisions, and we haven't found the quality yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've created more than enough to score, but they're just not going in the back of the net. Everyone is frustrated and being very self-critical, and we will be as coaches as well. We need to pick up points, but we know ew're on the right track. We've always felt a goal was coming, their keeper pulled off some very good saves but we just weren't clinical.”